Stock Spirits Group (LON:STCK) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $377.00

Stock Spirits Group PLC (LON:STCK – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 377 ($4.67) and traded as low as GBX 377 ($4.67). Stock Spirits Group shares last traded at GBX 377 ($4.67), with a volume of 19,805 shares trading hands.

Stock Spirits Group Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 377 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 377. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.30. The firm has a market cap of £754 million and a PE ratio of 27.32.

About Stock Spirits Group

Stock Spirits Group PLC produces and distributes branded spirits in Central and Eastern Europe, and Italy. It offers a range of spirits, such as vodka, vodka-based flavored liqueurs, rum, brandy, wines, whisky, herbal bitters, and limoncello. The company also exports its products to approximately 50 countries worldwide.

See Also

