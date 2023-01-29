First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FLN) Short Interest Update

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FLN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,000 shares, an increase of 101.3% from the December 31st total of 47,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,873,000. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,768,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,869,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund by 792.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 108,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 95,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,020,000.

Get First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund stock opened at $18.33 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.05. First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $15.20 and a twelve month high of $21.55.

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a $0.182 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.