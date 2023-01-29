Short Interest in Elanco Animal Health Inc (NYSE:ELAT) Rises By 102.0%

Elanco Animal Health Inc (NYSE:ELAT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, an increase of 102.0% from the December 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Elanco Animal Health Trading Up 1.4 %

Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $21.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.06 and a 200-day moving average of $23.29. Elanco Animal Health has a 1-year low of $17.98 and a 1-year high of $45.08.

Elanco Animal Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.46%.

Institutional Trading of Elanco Animal Health

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the third quarter worth about $247,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter worth about $391,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 321.5% during the third quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 37,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 28,936 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 29.8% in the third quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 39,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period.

