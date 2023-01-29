Short Interest in Elanco Animal Health Inc (NYSE:ELAT) Rises By 102.0%

Elanco Animal Health Inc (NYSE:ELAT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, an increase of 102.0% from the December 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Elanco Animal Health Trading Up 1.4 %
Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $21.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.06 and a 200-day moving average of $23.29. Elanco Animal Health has a 1-year low of $17.98 and a 1-year high of $45.08.
Elanco Animal Health Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.46%.
Institutional Trading of Elanco Animal Health
