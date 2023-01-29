FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a growth of 103.6% from the December 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

FTAI Aviation Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ FTAIO opened at $23.04 on Friday. FTAI Aviation has a 12-month low of $17.13 and a 12-month high of $25.66.

Get FTAI Aviation alerts:

About FTAI Aviation

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.