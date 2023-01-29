Hufvudstaden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUFAF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Hufvudstaden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUFAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 350,100 shares, a growth of 104.7% from the December 31st total of 171,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.
Hufvudstaden AB (publ) Price Performance
Hufvudstaden AB (publ) stock opened at $13.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.55. Hufvudstaden AB has a 52-week low of $10.30 and a 52-week high of $13.49.
About Hufvudstaden AB (publ)
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hufvudstaden AB (publ) (HUFAF)
