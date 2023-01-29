Hufvudstaden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUFAF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Hufvudstaden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUFAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 350,100 shares, a growth of 104.7% from the December 31st total of 171,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Hufvudstaden AB (publ) Price Performance

Hufvudstaden AB (publ) stock opened at $13.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.55. Hufvudstaden AB has a 52-week low of $10.30 and a 52-week high of $13.49.

About Hufvudstaden AB (publ)

Hufvudstaden AB (publ) engages in the ownership, development, and management of commercial properties in Stockholm and Gothenburg, Sweden. The company operates through three segments, Property Management, NK Retail, and Other Operations. It offers office and retail properties, residential properties, restaurants, department stores, parking facilities, and shopping centers.

