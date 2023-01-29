Short Interest in Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) Increases By 119.4%

Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 496,200 shares, a growth of 119.4% from the December 31st total of 226,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,962.0 days.

Cogeco Communications Trading Up 0.8 %

OTCMKTS:CGEAF opened at $52.40 on Friday. Cogeco Communications has a 52-week low of $47.31 and a 52-week high of $91.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.09 and its 200 day moving average is $57.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on CGEAF shares. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$108.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. CIBC raised their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$76.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$70.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Desjardins upgraded Cogeco Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$92.50 to C$90.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.71.

About Cogeco Communications

Cogeco Communications, Inc operates as holding company, which engages communications and media sectors. It operates through the Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services segments. The Canadian Broadband Services segment activities are carried out by Cogeco Connexion in the provinces of Québec and Ontario.

