Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CETEF) Short Interest Update

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CETEF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,500 shares, a growth of 122.4% from the December 31st total of 25,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Cathedral Energy Services from $1.65 to $2.25 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.
Cathedral Energy Services Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CETEF opened at C$0.97 on Friday. Cathedral Energy Services has a 12-month low of C$0.36 and a 12-month high of C$1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.91.
Cathedral Energy Services Company Profile
Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. engages in the provision of directional drilling services to oil and natural gas companies. The company was founded by Randal H. Pustanyk in 2000 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
Read More
