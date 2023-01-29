VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CID) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CID – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, an increase of 120.0% from the December 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Institutional Trading of VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CID. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,140,000 after acquiring an additional 14,668 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares during the period.

Get VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CID opened at $31.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.33. VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a one year low of $24.25 and a one year high of $34.07.

VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th were issued a $0.003 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.