Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $590.42

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 590.42 ($7.31) and traded as high as GBX 686.40 ($8.50). Howden Joinery Group shares last traded at GBX 685 ($8.48), with a volume of 814,143 shares changing hands.

HWDN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 660 ($8.17) to GBX 580 ($7.18) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 937 ($11.60) to GBX 800 ($9.90) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 766.25 ($9.49).

The stock has a market cap of £3.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,223.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 610.19 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 590.23.

Howden Joinery Group Plc, a trade kitchen supplier, provides various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, France, and Belgium. It offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, door fittings, stairs and parts, floors, skirting boards, mouldings, doors, and architrave products; and appliances, such as cooking, refrigerator, dishwasher, and laundry products, as well as coffee machines.

