Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Price Target to $125.00

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on KMB. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an in-line rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $128.55.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Shares of KMB stock opened at $128.92 on Thursday. Kimberly-Clark has a 1 year low of $108.74 and a 1 year high of $144.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $135.72 and its 200-day moving average is $129.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.03. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 264.67%. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.12%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kimberly-Clark

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 5,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 17,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 104,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,158,000 after acquiring an additional 23,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 91,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,450,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

