TC Biopharm (NASDAQ:TCBP) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of TC Biopharm (NASDAQ:TCBP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

TC Biopharm Stock Down 10.5 %

Shares of TCBP stock opened at $5.10 on Thursday. TC Biopharm has a 52-week low of $2.81 and a 52-week high of $175.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.17.

Get TC Biopharm alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TC Biopharm

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of TC Biopharm by 454.0% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 130,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 106,539 shares during the period. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TC Biopharm during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. KCL Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of TC Biopharm during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of TC Biopharm by 581.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 146,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 124,925 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of TC Biopharm during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 66.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TC Biopharm Company Profile

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing immunotherapy products based on its allogeneic gamma delta T cell platform. Its product pipeline includes OmnImmune, an unmodified cell therapy used in the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and ImmuniStim, an unmodified cell therapy to treat COVID-19.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TC Biopharm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Biopharm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.