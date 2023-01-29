Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $7,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 5.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,257,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,748,289,000 after buying an additional 173,413 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 1,887.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $74,651,000 after buying an additional 132,100 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,650,144,000 after buying an additional 117,137 shares during the last quarter. Crow s Nest Holdings LP lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 268.9% in the 1st quarter. Crow s Nest Holdings LP now owns 97,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $63,460,000 after purchasing an additional 71,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,711,000. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other TransDigm Group news, COO Jorge Valladares sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $667.41, for a total transaction of $13,348,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,341,510. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other TransDigm Group news, COO Jorge Valladares sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $667.41, for a total transaction of $13,348,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,341,510. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.35, for a total value of $4,032,275.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,367,301.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,500 shares of company stock worth $25,866,810 in the last quarter. 8.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TDG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $700.00 to $710.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $718.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered TransDigm Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $735.00 to $660.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $696.67.

TDG stock opened at $710.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.65 billion, a PE ratio of 52.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.39. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $499.63 and a 12-month high of $717.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $640.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $606.66.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $0.28. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 29.95% and a net margin of 15.95%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.94 EPS. TransDigm Group’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 19.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

