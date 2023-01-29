Arizona State Retirement System Has $7.32 Million Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $7,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 17.4% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 38,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,579,000 after acquiring an additional 5,629 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 10.1% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 49.1% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 24.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 2.4% in the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 17,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total value of $731,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,775,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $180.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.52. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.05 and a twelve month high of $222.11. The stock has a market cap of $28.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.82.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.46. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 34.12% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The business had revenue of $745.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRSK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $184.00 to $173.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.36.

Verisk Analytics Profile

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.