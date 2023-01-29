Arizona State Retirement System Sells 749 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 749 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $7,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 148,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,524,000 after buying an additional 7,297 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 69,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on ES. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.50.

Insider Activity

Eversource Energy Trading Up 0.8 %

In other news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $157,538.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,628.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $80.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.71. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $70.54 and a 52-week high of $94.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.66. The stock has a market cap of $28.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.46.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.59%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.