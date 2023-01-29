Arizona State Retirement System Has $7.25 Million Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,384 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,584 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $7,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 1.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 658,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,601,000 after acquiring an additional 10,610 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 5.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 99,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,188,000 after acquiring an additional 5,062 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 5.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,230,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,555,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 17.1% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 21,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Trade Desk during the second quarter worth about $317,000. 67.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on TTD shares. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Trade Desk from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Trade Desk from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Trade Desk Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $51.95 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.00 and a 1-year high of $86.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.22 and its 200-day moving average is $53.19.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $394.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.29 million. Trade Desk had a negative return on equity of 0.57% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk Company Profile

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

