Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,266 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $7,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 127.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 994,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,288,000 after purchasing an additional 557,368 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 45.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,549,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,310,000 after purchasing an additional 485,407 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,608,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,277,369,000 after purchasing an additional 463,926 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 4.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,197,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $900,844,000 after purchasing an additional 377,691 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 22.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,054,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,593,000 after purchasing an additional 373,148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,720 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total value of $382,486.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,676.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 10,000 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.05, for a total value of $1,420,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,491,905.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,720 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total transaction of $382,486.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,704 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,676.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,038 shares of company stock valued at $2,129,848 in the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AME stock opened at $143.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.17 and a twelve month high of $147.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $141.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.20. The stock has a market cap of $33.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.22.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.08. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 18.00%.

Several research firms have recently commented on AME. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.78.

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

