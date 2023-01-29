Arizona State Retirement System Sells 2,655 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 286,332 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 2,655 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in HP were worth $7,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in HP by 11,092.9% in the second quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,484,459 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $540,361,000 after buying an additional 16,337,183 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of HP during the third quarter worth approximately $46,671,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of HP by 41.7% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,865,955 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $121,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,079 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in HP by 485.6% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,381,492 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $34,427,000 after buying an additional 1,145,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in HP by 51.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,348,120 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $83,435,000 after buying an additional 1,138,208 shares in the last quarter. 79.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on HP from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded HP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group set a $30.00 target price on HP in a report on Thursday, November 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HP in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.60.

HP Trading Up 0.8 %

HPQ stock opened at $29.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.93. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.08 and a 1-year high of $41.47. The firm has a market cap of $28.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.02.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. HP had a negative return on equity of 181.32% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.88%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Tuan Tran sold 108,918 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total value of $3,266,450.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,843,335.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 6,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total value of $175,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $219,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 248,322 shares of company stock worth $7,157,022 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company's stock.

HP Profile

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Articles

