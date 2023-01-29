Arizona State Retirement System Has $7.01 Million Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 77,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,371 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $7,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DFS. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 127.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 16,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after buying an additional 9,382 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DFS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $113.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Bank of America downgraded Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.57.

Discover Financial Services Trading Up 2.5 %

DFS stock opened at $117.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.41. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $87.64 and a twelve month high of $129.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.91 and a 200-day moving average of $101.73.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 33.21% and a net margin of 28.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 14 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.49%.

Insider Activity at Discover Financial Services

In related news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 1,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $135,684.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,596 shares in the company, valued at $5,422,739.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Discover Financial Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Articles

