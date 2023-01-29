Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $6,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 0.3% in the third quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 42,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,242,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 13.9% in the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 0.4% in the third quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 171,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,825,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 0.4% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 71,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,278,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 40.0% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,974,000 after buying an additional 5,264 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP John M. Miller sold 190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.63, for a total value of $48,759.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,761 shares in the company, valued at $1,221,815.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Rockwell Automation news, VP John M. Miller sold 190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.63, for a total value of $48,759.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,761 shares in the company, valued at $1,221,815.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total value of $76,940.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,885 shares in the company, valued at $3,935,594. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,304 shares of company stock valued at $3,410,562 over the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $286.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.90 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $265.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.08 and a 12 month high of $295.56.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $278.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $285.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.69.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Articles

