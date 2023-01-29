Arizona State Retirement System Has $6.10 Million Stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,273 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in VMware were worth $6,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in VMware by 0.8% during the third quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,311 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of VMware by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 20,735 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of VMware by 539.8% during the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 171,594 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $19,558,000 after purchasing an additional 144,773 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of VMware by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of VMware during the 2nd quarter worth about $237,000. Institutional investors own 45.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of VMware from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of VMware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of VMware to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.56.

In other news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 17,860 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $2,143,557.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,320,939.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 6,651 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total transaction of $804,837.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,417,818.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 17,860 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $2,143,557.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,320,939.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VMW opened at $124.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $122.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.02, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. VMware, Inc. has a one year low of $91.53 and a one year high of $136.85. The company has a market cap of $52.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.47, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.68.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The virtualization software provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.24). VMware had a net margin of 10.68% and a negative return on equity of 1,930.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. Analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

