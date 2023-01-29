Arizona State Retirement System Trims Stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 99,791 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 638 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in State Street were worth $6,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in State Street in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in State Street in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in State Street in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in State Street in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in State Street in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on STT shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of State Street from $95.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of State Street from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of State Street from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of State Street to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of State Street from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, State Street currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.68.

State Street Stock Up 0.6 %

State Street Announces Dividend

STT stock opened at $90.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.80 and a 200 day moving average of $73.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $58.62 and a 52 week high of $103.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.05%.

About State Street

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The firm operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

