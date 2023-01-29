Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 794 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $6,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.6% in the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.4% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 12,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.0% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,796 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.95, for a total transaction of $10,046,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 858,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,639,410.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Up 4.6 %

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $333.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $231.31 and a 12 month high of $337.96. The company has a market cap of $36.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $299.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $285.17.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.30. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 37.27%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $267.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $289.67.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

