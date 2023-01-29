Arizona State Retirement System Sells 879 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 879 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $6,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DTE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,044,624,000 after buying an additional 1,420,586 shares in the last quarter. Natixis lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 1,312.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,242,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $156,675,000 after buying an additional 1,154,632 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 454.1% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 685,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,850,000 after buying an additional 561,549 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,206,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $291,781,000 after buying an additional 281,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 795,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,863,000 after buying an additional 265,860 shares in the last quarter. 74.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DTE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on DTE Energy from $128.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research raised DTE Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Mizuho boosted their price target on DTE Energy from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on DTE Energy from $145.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.42.

DTE Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of DTE opened at $113.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.58. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $100.64 and a 1 year high of $140.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 5.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.952 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. This is an increase from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.92%.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating).

