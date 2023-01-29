ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,832 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $6,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. First Command Bank increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 401.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. 67.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.30.

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of OKE stock opened at $68.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $50.50 and a one year high of $75.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.70.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 26.46%. Equities analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 27th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 103.89%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

