Arizona State Retirement System Sells 791 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,785 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 791 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $6,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7.4% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,175 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 8.3% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 167.7% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 332 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 65.2% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,363 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 14.9% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,806 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after buying an additional 3,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $116.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.28. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.53 and a 52-week high of $157.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.18.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 6,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total value of $797,457.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,489,623.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total value of $1,241,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,090,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 6,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total value of $797,457.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,465 shares in the company, valued at $8,489,623.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TROW shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.90.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

