Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $5,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.4% in the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 7,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.1% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 91,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,822,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the third quarter worth $217,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 107,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,071,000 after acquiring an additional 3,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 19.8% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Insider Activity at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In related news, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 3,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $510,664.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,609,602. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Dean A. Shigenaga sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total value of $1,372,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 134,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,563,228.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 3,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $510,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,609,602. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,253 shares of company stock valued at $5,179,946 over the last 90 days. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Up 2.2 %

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $233.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $151.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.43.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $160.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.84, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.91. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.74 and a fifty-two week high of $206.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $150.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 147.11%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

(Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. It also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.