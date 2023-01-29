The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,816 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $6,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Homestead Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,435,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 47,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 8,935 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 486,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,234,000 after buying an additional 57,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Detalus Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 21,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Kraft Heinz Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock opened at $39.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.50, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.90. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $32.73 and a one year high of $44.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.05.

Insider Transactions at Kraft Heinz

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. On average, analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Melissa Werneck sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $148,365.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 266,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,300,453.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KHC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.17.

About Kraft Heinz

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.