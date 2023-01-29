Arizona State Retirement System Sells 379 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALNY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,268,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 96.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 3,223 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,786,000 after buying an additional 10,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 181,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,601,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ALNY opened at $231.37 on Friday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.58 and a 52-week high of $242.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $228.34 and its 200-day moving average is $208.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.48. The firm has a market cap of $28.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.68 and a beta of 0.50.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.86) by ($1.46). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 123.02% and a negative return on equity of 430.74%. The business had revenue of $264.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.72) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALNY. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $226.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $240.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $218.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.84.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

