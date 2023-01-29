Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 247,653 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 3,132 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $6,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Halliburton by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,142,233 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,823,340,000 after purchasing an additional 377,143 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Halliburton by 29.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,246,045 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,669,796,000 after purchasing an additional 12,006,012 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Halliburton by 1.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,288,329 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $291,283,000 after purchasing an additional 102,105 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Halliburton by 16.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,427,679 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $232,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Halliburton by 7.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,976,857 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $218,794,000 after purchasing an additional 513,048 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Halliburton Stock Performance

HAL opened at $40.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.42 and its 200-day moving average is $33.32. The stock has a market cap of $36.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $23.30 and a twelve month high of $43.99.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC lifted their price target on Halliburton to $43.90 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded Halliburton from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 11,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $436,238.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 249,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,846,994.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Eric Carre sold 6,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $244,237.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,488,412.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 11,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $436,238.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 249,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,846,994.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,153 shares of company stock valued at $2,092,775 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.