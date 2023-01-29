Arizona State Retirement System Has $6.02 Million Stock Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,433 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $6,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,066,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $539,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,960 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 175.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,267,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,599,000 after buying an additional 807,443 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,192,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $481,741,000 after buying an additional 721,901 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,439,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,576,000 after buying an additional 575,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,543,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $36.10 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $30.92 and a 12-month high of $50.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.33.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 26.15%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FITB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 5th. DA Davidson started coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.50 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.57.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third is a bank that's as long on innovation as it is on history. Since 1858, we've been helping individuals, families, businesses and communities grow through smart financial services that improve lives. Our list of firsts is extensive, and it's one that continues to expand as we explore the intersection of tech-driven innovation, dedicated people, and focused community impact.

