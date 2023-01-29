Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $6,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EXR. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $625,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $332,000. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EXR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.33.

Extra Space Storage Stock Up 0.9 %

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

Shares of EXR opened at $157.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $151.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.12. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.97 and a fifty-two week high of $222.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.08%.

About Extra Space Storage

(Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

Featured Stories

