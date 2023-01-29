Arizona State Retirement System Has $5.92 Million Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,585 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Edison International were worth $5,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EIX. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 1.0% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 17,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 2.9% in the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 6,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 1.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 3.3% in the second quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 5.1% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Edison International from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Edison International from $82.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Edison International from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.27.

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $68.74 on Friday. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $54.45 and a fifty-two week high of $73.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.36. The company has a market capitalization of $26.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.48. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 11.66%. Analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.7375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 156.09%.

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

