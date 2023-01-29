Arizona State Retirement System Has $5.81 Million Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 744 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $5,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 128.0% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the second quarter valued at $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 113.2% during the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GPC has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the company from $124.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Genuine Parts Trading Down 1.2 %

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

NYSE GPC opened at $165.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.68. The company has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $115.63 and a 12 month high of $187.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.895 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.98%.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

