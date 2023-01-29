Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 564 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in CDW were worth $5,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of CDW in the second quarter worth $72,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 205.0% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,998 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 8,064 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 0.7% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 42,231 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,655,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 45.0% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,755 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 18.1% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 50,956 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,029,000 after purchasing an additional 7,816 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW opened at $193.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $186.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.81. CDW Co. has a 12-month low of $147.91 and a 12-month high of $201.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 121.34% and a net margin of 4.37%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a positive change from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.01%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CDW shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of CDW from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on CDW from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CDW from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on CDW from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.14.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

