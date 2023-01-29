Arizona State Retirement System Sells 568 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,646 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $5,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,817,851 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,449,785,000 after purchasing an additional 340,939 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 1.1% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,906,207 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $526,066,000 after purchasing an additional 61,666 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 0.5% during the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,209,526 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $464,012,000 after purchasing an additional 25,111 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 31.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,656,102 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $325,649,000 after acquiring an additional 880,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 17.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,154,833 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $246,740,000 after acquiring an additional 469,090 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total transaction of $635,441.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 559,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,317,655.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aptiv stock opened at $110.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.96 billion, a PE ratio of 96.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.66. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $77.96 and a one year high of $147.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.31 and a 200 day moving average of $96.52.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 2.21%. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on APTV. Bank of America downgraded Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Aptiv in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Aptiv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Aptiv from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.44.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

