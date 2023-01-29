Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,228 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 877 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $5,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 265.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 73 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 188.5% during the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 81 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $505.67 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $330.80 and a twelve month high of $511.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $472.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $429.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.29.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.25. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 68.33% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 22.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Ulta Beauty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $490.00 to $545.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Argus boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $530.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $589.00 to $607.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty to $535.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $514.95.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

