Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Shares Purchased by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,128 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Crocs were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CROX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 0.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,588 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,269,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 91.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,493 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 12,173 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 156.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,233 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 12,941 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 9.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 2.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 161,078 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Crocs from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Crocs from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Crocs from $110.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Crocs from $118.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Crocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.29.
Insider Transactions at Crocs
Crocs Trading Up 0.2 %
CROX opened at $121.32 on Friday. Crocs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.08 and a 52 week high of $131.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.99. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12.
Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.39. Crocs had a return on equity of 172.58% and a net margin of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $985.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $941.88 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 10.43 earnings per share for the current year.
Crocs Profile
Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Crocs (CROX)
