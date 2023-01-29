Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $553,000 Stake in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 759 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROLL. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in RBC Bearings by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 8,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID grew its position in RBC Bearings by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 38,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,942,000 after purchasing an additional 7,427 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in RBC Bearings by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 54,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in RBC Bearings by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 29,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings in the 3rd quarter worth $619,000.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

RBC Bearings Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of RBC Bearings stock opened at $247.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.32. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a twelve month low of $152.90 and a twelve month high of $264.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RBC Bearings Profile

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

(Get Rating)

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.