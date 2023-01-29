Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 167,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,017 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $5,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in INVH. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 16.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,111 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $373,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Invitation Homes in the first quarter worth approximately $480,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Invitation Homes by 5.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Invitation Homes in the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Invitation Homes to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

Shares of NYSE INVH opened at $32.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.12, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.52 and a 12-month high of $44.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.78.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.29). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The company had revenue of $568.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.73 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operation of single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

