Level Four Advisory Services LLC Cuts Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 46.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,861 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Andesa Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 1.9% in the second quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 8,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 0.4% in the second quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 45,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 0.3% in the third quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 72,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 2.0% in the third quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 9,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 4.1% in the third quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 4,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 16.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $65.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.82. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $52.65 and a 1-year high of $72.12. The company has a market cap of $203.07 billion, a PE ratio of 97.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.53.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on AZN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £125 ($154.76) to £135 ($167.14) in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on AstraZeneca from £120 ($148.57) to £130 ($160.95) in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised AstraZeneca from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9,510.67.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of prescription medicines in Oncology and BioPharmaceuticals, including Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism, and Respiratory & Immunology.

