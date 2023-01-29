Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $568,000 Stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VPL. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1,058.7% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF stock opened at $70.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.73. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a twelve month low of $56.07 and a twelve month high of $76.59.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

