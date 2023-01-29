Level Four Advisory Services LLC Invests $483,000 in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RGEN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Repligen by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Repligen by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Repligen by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its position in Repligen by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Repligen by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Repligen

In related news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,265 shares in the company, valued at $35,653,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Repligen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RGEN opened at $195.15 on Friday. Repligen Co. has a 1 year low of $137.21 and a 1 year high of $262.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $173.53 and its 200 day moving average is $194.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.29, a P/E/G ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.05.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. Repligen had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $200.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.01 million. Research analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RGEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Repligen from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Repligen in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Repligen from $274.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.14.

Repligen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Further Reading

