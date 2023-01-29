Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $561,000 Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Waste Management by 534.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Waste Management by 0.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,411,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Waste Management by 0.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 358,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 83.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 44.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,234,000 after buying an additional 10,212 shares in the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WM shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Friday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $183.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.36.

Waste Management Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $152.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.58 and a 1 year high of $175.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.21. The firm has a market cap of $62.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.73.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.06. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.48%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.33%.

Waste Management announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 218 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.76, for a total value of $33,737.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,637,000.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Waste Management

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Stories

