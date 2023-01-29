Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $483,000 Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 4.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,105,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,792,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,884 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 64.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,859,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,136 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the second quarter valued at about $52,432,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 77.8% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,064,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,156,000 after acquiring an additional 466,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1,551.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 477,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,672,000 after acquiring an additional 448,887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $93.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $47.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.19 and a 200-day moving average of $94.04. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.30 and a 12-month high of $105.60.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 13.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.74%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AEP. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Cfra lowered their price target on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.82.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

