VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Sold by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 467 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 62.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 370.7% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA GDX opened at $32.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.78. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $21.52 and a twelve month high of $41.60.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

