Level Four Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,626 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,430,838 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,287,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,311 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Oracle by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,019,801 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $839,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,271 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Oracle by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,524,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $953,393,000 after purchasing an additional 117,443 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in Oracle by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 9,473,298 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $661,899,000 after purchasing an additional 165,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,938,781 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $554,683,000 after purchasing an additional 264,266 shares in the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at $147,000,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

ORCL opened at $88.99 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $90.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.53 and its 200-day moving average is $76.57. The company has a market capitalization of $239.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.02.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.01 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 189.46% and a net margin of 19.09%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 40.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. Mizuho started coverage on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. Barclays set a $81.00 target price on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Oracle from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.54.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Further Reading

