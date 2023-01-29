Level Four Advisory Services LLC Increases Holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 140,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,710,000 after buying an additional 32,738 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 113,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,463,000 after acquiring an additional 4,821 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 112,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567 shares during the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P raised its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 103,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,122,000 after acquiring an additional 7,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP raised its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 423.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 63,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,601,000 after acquiring an additional 83,550 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of OIH opened at $325.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $303.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $267.80. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $195.77 and a fifty-two week high of $336.30.

