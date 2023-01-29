1,915 Shares in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Bought by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,915 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Paylocity during the 3rd quarter worth $669,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Paylocity by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Paylocity by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 22,857 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,522,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Paylocity during the 2nd quarter worth $1,353,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Paylocity by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 995 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PCTY. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Paylocity from $269.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Paylocity from $294.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Paylocity in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Paylocity from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.00.

Paylocity Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Paylocity stock opened at $206.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $200.11 and its 200-day moving average is $219.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 129.14 and a beta of 1.09. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $152.01 and a 12-month high of $276.88.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $253.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.86 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 9.76%. Analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Paylocity Profile



Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

