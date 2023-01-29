Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $583,000 Stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redwood Financial Network Corp boosted its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 187,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 24,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 90.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 48,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 23,029 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $447,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 91.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 105,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 50,241 shares in the last quarter.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $16.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.75. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $21.09.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 23rd.

