DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $260,000 Stake in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its position in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,192 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in American Assets Trust were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in American Assets Trust by 207.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Assets Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in American Assets Trust by 117.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of American Assets Trust during the second quarter valued at $130,000. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Assets Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, American Assets Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

American Assets Trust Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of AAT stock opened at $27.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 39.10, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $24.00 and a one year high of $39.10.

In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 20,000 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.35 per share, with a total value of $567,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,987,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,105,689.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 60,000 shares of company stock worth $1,668,000. 34.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers, office properties, mixed-use properties, and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

